Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
1h

Dr. Reich, thank you for saying this out loud and tracing the receipts. Antisemitism in Trumpworld isn’t some ugly side hobby, it’s the engine oil of the whole neofascist machine which happens to be the same one that runs on anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, and immigrant-bashing. As a Black American, I recognize the pattern: pick a scapegoat, preach “replacement,” then call it patriotism. The only thing that’s ever stopped that story is a stubborn, multiracial “no” said in unison, and pieces like this help people see why our fates are tied together. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1hEdited

Hitler's child won't rest until the Democracy that we grew up in is disassembled and reconstructed in his won image and likeness. The 4th Reich isn't just a dream- it's his endeavor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture