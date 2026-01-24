Friends,

I don’t have all the details yet but it appears that Trump’s goons have murdered another American in Minneapolis.

This is the third shooting involving federal agents in the city this month, including the murder of Renee Good, 37, on Jan. 7.

The person who was killed is believed to be a 37-year-old man, an American citizen who lived in Minneapolis.

At least 10 shots appear to have been fired within five seconds. The Department of Homeland Security says it started with “a targeted operation” seeking a person in the country illegally, and claim that someone approached Border Patrol agents with a semi-automatic handgun. The agent who fired was, says, DHS, in fear for his life.

But who in their right mind believes statements from the Department of Homeland Security? Who believes anything Kristi Noem or Stephen Miller or Trump might say about this?

Whatever credibility they may have had before the murder of Renee Good, they’ve now lost entirely.

But it’s clear that the people of Minneapolis, who braved sub-zero weather yesterday to protest Trump’s army of occupation, are not deterred.

Dozens of protesters at the site of today’s murder blew whistles and demanded that police arrest the federal agents. As rapid response networks immediately sent text messages about the incident to various neighborhood and immigrant network Signal chats, other protesters made their way to the scene.

Trump’s goons used tear gas and flash bangs against the crowd. As protesters began running away, ICE agents pursued them.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the incident “sickening” and said Trump “must end this operation,” adding that “Minnesota has had it.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he saw a video of the shooting. “How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” he asked, adding that “a great American city is being invaded by its own federal government.”

Erin Murphy, the top Democrat in the Minnesota Senate, issued a statement that included an expletive demanding an immediate end to the federal operation. “ICE is a brutal invading force that acts without accountability or the most basic respect for human dignity or life,” she said. “These agents of violence need to be brought to justice.”

There are now 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

I expect Trump will use today’s protests to invoke the Insurrection Act, and send active military troops there.

But almost everyone in America is now aware of the brutality of Trump’s goons.

It’s becoming harder and harder for Americans to tell themselves that Trump is only going after criminals. Or “illegal immigrants.” Or Latinos. Or Black people. Or communists and “radical left extremists.”

He’s coming after all of us. All of us who oppose his tyranny and brutality. All of us who defy his dictatorship. All of us who challenge his out-of-control, murderous goons.

All across America we must rise up against this oppression, as peacefully but as definitively as we possibly can.

Share