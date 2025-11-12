Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tobey T.'s avatar
Tobey T.
7h

Of course it will be built on greed. Doesn't Capitalism = greed in our country? I understand that not everyone is greedy. I just want to be comfortable. I don't have to be filthy rich. However, the filthy rich have to be filthy richer. AI is just the newest way to get there. Ethics are thrown out the window.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
7h

I’ve always assumed that artificial intelligence would be second-rate, like artificial flavoring. Vanillin rather than pure vanilla.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
255 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture