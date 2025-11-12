Friends,

I live within a few miles of where OpenAI, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and a handful of AI startups are pouring tens of billions of dollars into AI. I know many of the people working on the front lines of this revolutionary technology.

Some think AI will be a godsend to humanity.

Call me skeptical.

Without any public guidance or oversight, the only force now guiding the development of AI is greed.

Greed won’t cause AI to work for humanity. It’s more likely to cause humanity to work for AI.

Please have a look at this week’s video (which I did with my talented colleagues at Inequality Media Civic Action). And please share.

