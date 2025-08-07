Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Bruno's avatar
Lynn Bruno
3h

Perhaps share this quote with the young person: "If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair." ~Shirley Chisholm, First African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, 1968-1983

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
rebecca kitchings's avatar
rebecca kitchings
3h

I think the young person is seeking a "how?" to make their voices heard. They see no path because we older folks don't often show them a path. Joining local party politics would be a start. Finding groups with similar values and either leading within to without or helping that leader to lead is a concrete way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
116 replies
1154 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture