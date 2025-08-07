Friends,

Here’s what a young person wrote to me a few days ago:

Dear Professor Reich,

I heard you say on Colbert’s show that you believe a new Progressive Era will follow this dark second Gilded Age. I’m wish I shared your optimism.

Opportunities to contribute or be a part of something are so rare and are getting rarer. I feel as though I'm connected to no one and nothing. Politics is nothing but a sham, serving nothing better than entertainment like wrestling. And the news, if not there for entertainment or propaganda, is bad, all bad.

While young people like me are committed to change for the better, without a genuine seat at the table, we can do nothing better than bark like a dog beside the family dinner table. How is this not instead a sign of civilization's decline, that all great empires face?

Perhaps you disagree, but if you do, then the onus rests with you to provide evidence that the second Gilded Age will bring about the second Progressive Era as you predicted. I know your busy, but as I'm sure you can imagine, I would very much like a response to this inquiry, as it would offer me some measure of comfort knowing that someone (anyone) really does read, and respond to these emails.

Respectfully yours,

[name withheld]