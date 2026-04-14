Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1hEdited

Robert, no apology needed..

Let's hit liquify--

You want to put a footnote next to this date in history--Have Pope Bob throw his hat in the ring for the Presidency of this country in 2028. Leo the 14th is a natural-born U.S. citizen, (Robert Francis Prevost) is legally eligible to run for president under the U.S. Constitution. What would Donald Trump say about that...

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1h

Hey, you’re posting good sane things a lot of people enjoy reading— at a time when the president stumbles around representing himself as Jesus and (apparently) contemplating erecting his VP as an anti-pope, while he orders more sacramental bombing, more.

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