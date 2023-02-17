American capitalism returns to the Gilded Age
American families rely on three coping mechanisms while robber barons like Musk abuse their power.
American families have been relying on three coping mechanisms to maintain their standard of living despite stagnant real wages since the start of the 1980s.
First, wives and mothers have gone into paid work. For many women, this has been a blessing. Yet according to a 2021 survey, more than half of married mothers would prefer to have one parent in the …