Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

"Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent, it is every march led under the heavy sun, it is every protest held a decade before its time."

If only more people understood this statement...

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1h

This is a voice for the righteous spirit of the United States.

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