Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
5m

He has been insane for a long time, it is now getting much worse. He has no business as president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kerry Truchero's avatar
Kerry Truchero
4m

They´re coming to take me away,

Haha, they´re coming to take me away,

Ho ho, hee hee, ha ha,

To the funny farm

Where life is beautiful all the time

And I´ll be happy to see

Those nice young men

In their clean white coats

And they´re coming to take me AWAY,

HA HAAAA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Reich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture