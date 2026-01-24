Robert Reich

Mike Hammer
I’m a big believer in taxing the church, especially the mega (or MAGA) churches. And since christofascism is being foisted upon us, let’s tax the Bejesus out of them.

Donald Hodgins
We only used ICE to skate on--

Before the early 1920's there was no concept regarding illegal immigration. Our country was open to anyone who wanted to come here for the purpose of bettering their lives. A push by Southern conservatives slammed the doors of our country in the faces of individuals and groups who just wanted to escape the insanity found in Europe and Asia. The fence they constructed around this country has been a source of heated debate ever since. Our country was built upon the strength and determination of immigrants, for their dreams became the life's blood of our Democracy. The close mindedness of today's Republican party is an insult to who we are and where we came from. The people who are already here should have the right to stay. Screw ICE, and those to blind to see the need to fill this country with the hearts and minds of a people who just want to be free. Trump's warped viewpoint, that every immigrant who entered this country on foot, is a rapist or a murderer, is as sick as he is. Every healthy society desires the removal of its criminal elements, and we are no different. However, the vast majority of the individuals who came here by crossing our Southern border are good people and we should welcome them as we have done throughout our 250 year history, for they are us.

