Friends,

In addition to protesting, signing petitions, and staying informed, another important means of fighting back — also a survival tactic — is to find hope in solidarity and community.

When I decided to retire from teaching two years ago, I did it quietly. I wanted to make it about the students, not me.

My colleagues at Inequality Media Civic Action came to document my last semester in the classroom for what they thought would be a video. Instead, Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse partnered with filmmaker

, and they ended up making a feature-length documentary.

To be honest, I was skeptical. I didn’t think that a small, independent film could break through. Or that such a film could be a new way to reach and unify people. And to inspire, particularly in these dark times.

As it turns out, thousands of you joined together this week in person to see “The Last Class” film — bringing friends, family, and neighbors.

Independent art houses all over the country were packed. The energy has been palpable. The reviews, gratifying. Even in these dark times, people have found hope.

That’s because the film is about our young people and the future. It asks us to rethink education and actively defend democracy. It causes us to think about the next generation.

It’s also a reminder that we’re not powerless. We’re not alone. We’re pushing back. We’re educating the next leaders of America.

Your pictures of nationwide showings of “The Last Class”

Heather tells me that the New York City run of “The Last Class” has been extended for 36 more shows through July 10 at the Quad Cinema in Greenwich Village. You can get tickets here.

The Berkeley run at the Rialto Cinema in Elmwood has been extended for 11 more shows through July 10. Tickets available here.

In Los Angeles, the film will run from Thursday, July 10 through Thursday, July 17 on the westside at the Landmark Nuart Theater. Tickets here.

Many more community screenings are happening all around the country. You can find them here.

And you can sign up here to find out when the film is coming to a theater near you.

I’m proud of what Heather and Elliot have accomplished with “The Last Class.” I’m thrilled by the impact it has already had.

If you’re so moved, please join me for “The Last Class.”

