Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

Always there to scapegoat, telling people how to feel that “others” have taken their jobs, money, lives. Never take responsibility for their own actions or inactions. Today it’s immigrants, tomorrow who knows but it’s always going to be about “them” so they can fix it, and in return all they expect is loyalty.

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Lynele Rockwell's avatar
Lynele Rockwell
3h

And history repeats.

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