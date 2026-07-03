A warning about American fascism
On the eve of our 250th
Friends,
I came across this Public Service Announcement produced by the U.S. government in 1945. It seems apt today, on the eve of the nation’s 250th anniversary, when bigotry and hate are being stoked by a neofascist president. Please take a look:
This is a clip from the original, which runs 23 minutes. It was called “Don’t Be a Sucker.”
Always there to scapegoat, telling people how to feel that “others” have taken their jobs, money, lives. Never take responsibility for their own actions or inactions. Today it’s immigrants, tomorrow who knows but it’s always going to be about “them” so they can fix it, and in return all they expect is loyalty.
And history repeats.