Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eugene Gorrin's avatar
Eugene Gorrin
2h

No question about it: Judge Williams and the 35 former federal judges who filed the amicus brief deserve the Joseph N. Welsh Award. They are Profiles in Courage.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2h

It doesn't get BETTER THAN THIS!

Reply
Share
1 reply
111 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture