Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
The whole world is watching Los Angeles.

The violence of the Trump fascist state is about to be exposed for all the world to see. Do not respond with violence. His hands are bloody. We must keep ours clean.

Yes, protest even more now. But peacefully. Follow Gandhi, follow MLK Jr. Raise our voices together but with clean hands. If you hold something, hold a sign or a flower. Not a gun. If violence from an agitator breaks out nearby you, sit down.

“As long as we keep our heads.” — Robert Reich

Megan Rothery
Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

