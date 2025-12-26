Friends,

The headlines will proclaim that he’s New York’s youngest, first Muslim, and first African-born mayor. He’s also the first avowed Democratic Socialist to fill the job. But if you really want to understand him and why he won — he will take office Thursday — you may want to watch the following interview.

Trump chose a scowl for his official portrait. Mamdani’s smile is its opposite. While Trump has brought anger, hate, and cruelty to America, Mamdani is likely to bring kindness, thoughtfulness, and empathy to New York.

Mr. Mayor-elect Mamdani, we wish you the best of luck.

