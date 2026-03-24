Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
7hEdited

What I find most significant about this investigation on the harassment of protesters is that the most devastating complete report so far has been published in the Wall Street Journal. The Wall Street Journal? Yes, the Wall Street Journal.

What does it mean when the preeminent and very conservative financial paper investigates someone who we would expect them to be supporting? Possibly it means that Donald Trump is now seen as the greatest threat to the wealth of the wealthiest in this country.

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
7h

Sounds like Nazi Germany all over again, and the Republican Party is just fine with it. This country is sick.

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