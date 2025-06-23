Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

Susan Beall
3h

I don’t care who wrote this piece - I’m with them - take back OUR country and march on Washington and Congress to remove Trump NOW!!!!

106 replies
ginger mcc
3hEdited

with all due respect, Liz Cheney may have sent this, but she is NOT the original author. That individual goes by Pru Pru, and I shared the post when I saw it in a FB group about 3 months ago. I’ll do a search to see if I can find the original post…

… and I found it! Here’s a link to Dr. Pru Lee’s post, dated 4/15/25:

https://www.facebook.com/100068903792570/posts/pfbid02fDg8d5BxRoZkuTjixa5d65fJVAbnC1sHCgrNvtzG9TX2nUdmGYawxQyesqe4KjeHl/?

69 replies
1141 more comments...

