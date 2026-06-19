Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
5hEdited

Acknowledge that, sure.

But more: clear barriers that continue to hamper the myriad brilliant Black thinkers and doers.

Listen to Black speakers. Platform them.

Support Black workers of all sorts— in the arts, in menial, low-paid and unpaid work, in leadership work, in organizing, as professionals, in all their works.

Leadership is much more a public gift than an individual quality, and Black voices and leaders have been systematically stiffed.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
4hEdited

Our current president has absolutely no class what so ever.. Capone would have found a friend in Donald Trump. This country is doing the Limbo--How low can we go??? We will see!!

Reply
Share
7 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture