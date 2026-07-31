Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
1hEdited

Magisterial (good sense).

As I was trying to say yesterday: Doubts about government are legitimate, but government was condemned and its powers largely handed over to business. The objectives of business are not the well-being and opportunities of present and still less future generations of human beings. We can choose and maintain government that does operate-- faultily, as we all have faults of foresight, knowledge, attention, and strength-- on those principles.

I affirm every one of the sixteen points. I also maintain that we need to attend to the national culture, which has been eviscerated and warped in ways those sixteen points indicate.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

How do we treat a boil--we lance it!!

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