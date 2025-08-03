Robert Reich

A Reading From "Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America"

I wrote it to share what I’ve learned about stopping bullies — at a time in American history when we’re dealing with an authoritarian bully who’s encouraging bullying throughout the nation and the world.

Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America will be out Tuesday. Today, I’m reading aloud two chapters (just click above). If you wish, you can order here from Bookshop.org, which supports local bookstores, or wherever books are sold.

I hope you find my book helpful for understanding the time we’re in, how we combat the bullies, and why I believe so passionately that we will succeed.

(PS: Right now preparing this week’s caption contest drawing. Will post as soon as it’s done!)

