Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
11h

And let’s support the preservation and reinvention of news reporting on smaller media by subscribing to them and by quoting and talking about them.

And let’s maintain that imperfect but important publicly available channel for public discourse that is Bluesky. Sure, it’s imperfect. Similarly, water can drown you or carry poisons, but we don’t crusade against having it available to drink.

Reply
Share
30 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
11h

Up-up and away--

I stand corrected. The cost of waging "War" on the country of Iran has apparently gone up--Now Trump is spending $1,000,000,000 a day to keep the sound of explosions echoing through the mountainous terrain of Iran which experts refer to as a "Natural Fortress." What Trump is not conveying to our people is after the bombs stop falling we will have to actually invade Iran in order to determine the whereabouts of its nuclear material. Every aspect of Iran's refining process must be destroyed and its quantity of Uranium 235 must be recovered. The indigenous people of Iran will not take kindly to having American soldiers quietly meandering through their neighborhoods. Considering Iran's IRGC is a well trained, well equipped fighting force, throw in the rest who would fight to defend their country and we will be facing a 1 million man army if and when we put our boots in the sands of Iran. Blood will flow, The Persian Gulf will be renamed The Red Sea 2.0. For Trump to tell an unarmed society to rise up and take control of their country is a terrible idea. The people of Iran who don't die from the destruction rendered by the IDf and our own forces during the bombing will surely be slaughtered by their efforts to take control of a country without guns. A vital chapter in history is being written, I shudder to think what historians will have to say when the sands finally settle. Lawrence, where are you???

Reply
Share
10 replies
194 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture