Friends,

It’s always hard for the little guys to fight the big guys and their money when it comes to politics.

That’s why it’s so remarkable that Zohran Mamdani won his race for mayor of New York City. He did it because of his personal power and commitment and his campaign’s focus on issues that matter to New Yorkers.

But one of the big reasons for his victory that’s not being talked about is New York City’s public financing of elections.

Powerful forces lined up to stop Mamdani: At least 26 billionaires chipped in to fund outside super PACs that spent a total of $55 million to try to defeat him.

In this week’s video, I take a look at what New York City did that gave Mamdani the ability to fight and win notwithstanding the billionaires against him — and to run on issues that mattered to New Yorkers.

There’s a valuable lesson here. Please take a look, and share.

