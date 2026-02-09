Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
8h

Public financing worked because it changed the incentive structure.

Mamdani didn’t need billionaire approval to compete, so he could run on issues billionaires hate: wealth taxes, housing policy that challenges developers, labor protections that cut into profits. When candidates require wealthy donors to fund campaigns, they optimize for donor preferences over voter needs. Public financing breaks that dependency.

But here’s the structural reality: NYC is one city. Nationally, the Supreme Court calls money speech and corporate spending protected expression. Public financing can’t scale when federal courts treat wealth as a constitutional right to control politics.

Mamdani won because NYC built a system that counters plutocratic capture. Most places haven’t, won’t, and can’t under current precedent. The lesson isn’t replicable without changing the legal framework that protects billionaire political spending as freedom.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Reply
Share
2 replies
ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
8h

We need the states of RI, VA, IL, VT, CA, and DE to channel their inner David and issue arrest warrants for the underlings of Goliath for misprision of felony and treason? When I was a middle school guidance counselor, we addressed bullying by going after the underlings instead of the well-insulated kingpin. It didn’t take long for the house of cards to collapse. This “network” approach is used with organized crime. https://www.crimrxiv.com/pub/cofzjnzx/release/1

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture