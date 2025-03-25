Friends,

Imagine we are alive a decade from now. We’ve survived Trump, Vance, and Musk. We are trying to cope with the wreckage they’ve left us with — trying to put back together our government, our democracy, our Constitution.

What do you believe will be a fitting monument to the memory of Trump?

I raise this question because Trump’s Republican lapdogs in Congress aren’t waiting until after the Trump regime to come up with such a monument.

They’ve already filed a rush of bills seeking to honor Trump while he is still in office.

It’s a brown-nosing effort without precedent in congressional history — revealing the lengths Republican suck-ups are willing to go to curry favor with the nation’s would-be dictator.

In total, five such bills have been introduced in the House over the past two months by Trump flunkeys. They would:

— Put Trump’s face on the $100 bill.

— Create a new $250 bill with Trump’s face adorning it.

— Make Trump’s birthday (June 14) a federal holiday.

— Rename Dulles Airport to Trump Airport.

— Carve Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore.

This is no joke. Republican grovelers who are crafting these bills call them well-earned recognition.

But they represent something far darker — the adulation of a sitting president who seeks to be a dictator and whose desire for veneration is unparalleled. This is exactly what the American Revolution was fought to prevent.

So, instead of these Republican ideas, what’s your idea for a fitting Trump memorial?

Please put your idea in the comments. The winning idea will be announced Thursday.

