A deadly decision: The Supreme Court today strikes down OSHA's vaccine-or-testing mandate
The Republican-appointed majority signals all health and safety regulations are now jeopardized
By a 6 to 3 vote, with liberal justices in dissent, the Supreme Court today blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers. (The court upheld a more modest mandate requiring vaccinations for health care workers who treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.)
The employer mandate would have required workers to …