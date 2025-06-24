Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Webster's avatar
Colin Webster
3h

Happy Birthday, young fella! I think you have a bright future - I'm 81.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elisabeth Iler's avatar
Elisabeth Iler
3h

Happy birthday, Secretary Reich! You made my day….have a great year ahead. You are also so important to us, your contemporaries. We are NOT fossils! Big hug.🫂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
157 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture