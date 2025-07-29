Robert Reich

Naomi Siegel
2h

I am so anguished at what Israel has done to Gaza, the West Bank inhabitants, and Palestinians. I was brought up to think that Israel was a different place, an incubator for brilliant science and technology, a source of righteousness, a light unto the nations, and (perhaps most important) a lifeboat for Jews when the rest of the world turned against us again. Now I watch what they have done, and I am ashamed. With all the other evil that we deal with daily -- the round-up of immigrants whose only crime is coming to this country hoping for a better life, the denial of due process, the cold-blooded abuse by police of our Black citizens, the daily carnage from an excess of guns, women denied pregnancy and health care -- this is what broke me. I will keep on going, keep on fighting, but I am no longer proud of Israel. And Israel has done what decades of antisemitism couldn't do: made their name anathema.

Elizabeth K. Baker
2h

Yes, thank you for sharing this important piece. I hope it is shared widely.

