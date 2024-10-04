Friends,

I grant you, it’s not a perfect one-word description. But it’s obviously getting to Trump and Vance:

TRUMP: No, we’re not weird. We’re very solid people.

A more accurate adjective for MAGA politicians might be “misogynistic” or “xenophobic” or “authoritarian” or even “fascist.”

But if you listen to what they’re saying, the word “weird” does come to mind again and again. Consider:

Donald Trump: “The late great Hannibal Lecter, he’s a wonderful man.”

JD Vance: “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives”

Sen. John Kennedy: “This is what the bill would do to the penis”

Jesse Watters: “If a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.”

Hello??

Now, I want to be clear — it’s MAGA Republican leaders who are being weird, not every single Republican voter. I know many Republicans — I’m even friends with some. You probably are too.

What makes MAGA Republican leaders weird isn’t just that they’re awkward, unfunny, and unpleasant. It’s that they want to impose their weird ideas on everyone else.

Trying to control when and how Americans can start a family is weird.

Trying to restrict abortion, IVF, adoption, and even birth control is weird.

So is trying to force one specific religion on everybody else … weird.

Trying to micromanage where children can go to the bathroom? Beyond weird.

Trying to ban books, Black history, or kids with same-sex parents from talking about their families in school is weird.

So is opposing school lunch programs.

Claiming to protect kids while blocking regulations on guns (the #1 killer of American kids) is, well, weird.

Defending junk fees, or claiming Americans WANT to pay them? I mean seriously, raise your hand if you want to pay more junk fees.

Complaining about the deficit while offering tax cuts to the richest Americans … What’s the word for this? Weird!

Trying to slash programs as essential and popular as Social Security and Medicare is … weird.

Blocking action against the climate crisis during the hottest year on record is … say it with me … weird.

Trying to deprive citizens of their right to vote and trying to overthrow democracy … is … guess what? Weird!

These ideas and policies being pushed on us by MAGA Republican leaders are also deeply dangerous, unpopular, and downright cruel.

Look, the important thing here is not calling them names. There’s already way too much name-calling in American politics. The important thing is to reveal what they stand for. Please join me in doing so — and invite others too as well.

